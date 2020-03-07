Functional Apparel Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2027

Global Functional Apparel Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Functional Apparel industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Functional Apparel as well as some small players.

companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.

The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Non-Athletic

Swimwear Athletic Non-Athletic



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric

Conventional Fabric Polypropylene Cotton Bamboo Wool Polyester

Specialty Fabric Neoprene Spandex

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Water Resistant

Anti-microbial

Wicking

Stain Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography

North America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

China Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

India Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Japan Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Australia Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Middle East & Africa Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Brazil Peru Rest of South America



Important Key questions answered in Functional Apparel market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Functional Apparel in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Functional Apparel market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Functional Apparel market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Functional Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Functional Apparel , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Functional Apparel in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Functional Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Functional Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Functional Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Functional Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.