Functional Apparel Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2027
Global Functional Apparel Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Functional Apparel industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Functional Apparel as well as some small players.
companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.
The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Sportswear
- Outdoor Clothing
- Innerwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Footwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Socks
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Swimwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Conventional Fabric
- Polypropylene
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Wool
- Polyester
- Specialty Fabric
- Neoprene
- Spandex
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Water Resistant
- Anti-microbial
- Wicking
- Stain Resistant
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography
- North America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Brazil
- Peru
- Rest of South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Functional Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Functional Apparel , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Functional Apparel in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Functional Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Functional Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Functional Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Functional Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.