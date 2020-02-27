Functional Chewing Gum Market by 2026 Opportunities, Threats, Business Overview, Competitive Study, Growth Trend Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte

“

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Functional Chewing Gum market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Functional Chewing Gum Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Functional Chewing Gum market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Functional Chewing Gum Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Functional Chewing Gum market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Functional Chewing Gum industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, GelStat Corporation (GSAC), ZOFT Gum, Hershey’s, Think Gum LLC., Miradent, Cloetta Fazer, Peppersmith, Nicotinell, Orion, Yake ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of The global market in 2016.

Global consumption of Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

Although sales of Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Functional Chewing Gum field hastily.

The global Functional Chewing Gum market was 3050 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3680 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Functional Chewing Gum market:

Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, GelStat Corporation (GSAC), ZOFT Gum, Hershey’s, Think Gum LLC., Miradent, Cloetta Fazer, Peppersmith, Nicotinell, Orion, Yake

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Functional Chewing Gum market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Functional Chewing Gum, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Functional Chewing Gum market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Functional Chewing Gum market?

✒ How are the Functional Chewing Gum market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Functional Chewing Gum Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Functional Chewing Gum industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Functional Chewing Gum industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Functional Chewing Gum markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Functional Chewing Gum market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Functional Chewing Gum market.

Table of Contents

1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Overview

1.1 Functional Chewing Gum Product Overview

1.2 Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tooth Protection Gum

1.2.2 Quit Smoking Gum

1.2.3 Weight Loss Gum

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Functional Chewing Gum Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Functional Chewing Gum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Functional Chewing Gum Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Wrigley Company

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Wrigley Company Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Mondelez

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Mondelez Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Lotte

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Lotte Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Perfetti Van Melle

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Perfetti Van Melle Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 GelStat Corporation (GSAC)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 GelStat Corporation (GSAC) Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 ZOFT Gum

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 ZOFT Gum Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Hershey’s

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Hershey’s Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Think Gum LLC.

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Think Gum LLC. Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Miradent

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Miradent Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Cloetta Fazer

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Functional Chewing Gum Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Cloetta Fazer Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Peppersmith

3.12 Nicotinell

3.13 Orion

3.14 Yake

4 Functional Chewing Gum Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

