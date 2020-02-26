Functional Food Ingredient Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Tate & Lyle PLC, Arla Food, Amway, Kerry Group PLC

‘Functional Food Ingredient market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Functional Food Ingredient industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Tate & Lyle PLC, Arla Food, Amway, Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Standard Functional Food Group Inc., BASF SE, Herbalife, General Mills Inc..

Global Functional Food Ingredient Market to reach USD 108.7 billion by 2025.

Global Functional Food Ingredient Market valued approximately USD 65.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.62% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global functional food ingredient market are increasing number of chronic cases, growing disposable income of the individuals and rising health awareness among consumers. In addition, changing modern lifestyle and dietary pattern is another major driving factor, which is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. The major restraining factor of global function food ingredient market are vulnerability to seasonal changes, ingredients of functional food ingredients are expensive and government stringent rules and regulation for food & safety. Moreover, food safety concerns is also the major restrain that causing hindrance in the market of functional food ingredients. The major opportunity is Development of different techniques to create high-value natural carotenoids. The functional food ingredient are the ingredients used in preparation of functional food. The ingredients that are added in this functional food prevent disease, increase immunity and promote the health and fitness.

The regional analysis of Global Functional Food Ingredient Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue in 2018 across the globe due to increase in consumer demand for healthy convenience food. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of functional food ingredient. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to China, India and Brazil are also witnessing significant growth. In addition to this, the rising disposable income of consumers and the increasing working class populations are some of the other key factors, which are predicted to accelerate the growth of Asia Pacific and Latin America throughout the forecast period 2018-2025.

The qualitative research report on ‘Functional Food Ingredient market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Functional Food Ingredient market:

Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics and Dietary Fiber, Carotenoids, Omega3 & 6 Fatty Acid, Essential Oils, Others), by Health Benefit (Nutrition, Bone Health, Heart Health, Cancer, Immunity, Other), by Application (Baby Food, Sport/Nutrition Bars, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Convenience Beverage, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

