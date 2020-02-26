Functional Foods and Drinks Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | General Mills, Nestle, NBTY, Glanbia, Monster Beverage Corp.

‘Functional Foods and Drinks market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Functional Foods and Drinks industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies General Mills, Nestle, NBTY, Glanbia, Monster Beverage Corp., GNC Holding, Red Bull, Kellogg, Amway herbalife, Pepsi Co., Coca-Cola.

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market to reach USD 356.3 billion by 2025.

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market valued approximately USD 203.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Functional Foods and Drinks market increasing health awareness & busy lifestyles, addressing perceived nutritional shortfalls and increasing consumer interest. In addition, growing understand of how a proper diet can enhance immunity and young generation are giving importance to their fitness are also some other the factor that drives the market of functional food and drinks. Moreover, rising disposable income and increasing demand for fortified food and drinks products. The major restraining factor of global functional food and drink market are costly compare to regular product and food security concern & regulation. In addition, the economic downturn is impelling consumer to switch to cheaper groceries. Functional food is a food which has an additional function often relating to disease prevention and health promotion by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients whereas functional drink is a drink which typically intended to convey health benefit. Some ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals or additional raw material. Functional foods are foods that have a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. Proponents of functional foods say they promote optimal health and help reduce the risk of disease. A familiar example of a functional food is oatmeal because it contains soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. Some foods are modified to have health benefits. An example is orange juice that’s been fortified with calcium for bone health.

The regional analysis of Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to high demand for functional foods and drinks and growing health consciousness. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Functional Foods and Drinks. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. In addition, China and India are also witnessing significant growth over the coming years.

The qualitative research report on ‘Functional Foods and Drinks market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Functional Foods and Drinks market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Functional Food, Functional Beverage, Dietary Supplements), by Application (Energy/Sport Nutritional, Immune Support & Supplement, Digestive Health, Healthy Foods or snacking, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

