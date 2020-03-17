Future Analysis and Scope of Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market 2020 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.,Allnex GmbH,Allnex Hexion Inc.,Evonik Industries AG,Huntsman Corporation,Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Epoxy resin are a family of monomeric or oligomeric material that can be reacted to form thermoset polymers, holding a high degree of solvent and chemical resistance, adhesion to multifarious substrates, impact resistance, low order shrinkage of fine electrical properties. Epoxy resins are adhesives that that are used to solder two substances are also applied as surface coatings. They may be semi-polymeric or polymeric material, composed of two epoxide groups. Epoxy resins can be termed as polypoxides. Waterborne epoxy resins possess high degree of compatible components and can easily get formulated with additives, wetting agents, coupling agents etc. in order to give rise to formulations with superior adhesions coupled with high after cure corrosion resistance. These resins enjoy the characteristic of higher mechanical properties than any other type of resins and are used as an aircraft component.

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.,Allnex GmbH,Allnex Hexion Inc.,Evonik Industries AG,Huntsman Corporation,Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.,Miller-Stephenson Chemical Company, Inc.,Olin Corporation,Perma Enterprise Co.,Reichhold LLC

What is the Dynamics of Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market?

Increase in demand from painting and coating industries propels the growth of waterborne epoxy resin market. Another factor which acts as a driver in the growth of the market is the property of amorphous thermosets along with other characteristics such as excellent mechanical strength and toughness, which makes waterborne epoxy resins, most widely used resin in industries. However, the emergence of bio based resins coupled with fluctuating raw material prices can hamper the growth of the market in the long run. The global waterborne resin market is anticipated to foster in the years to come because of the rising demand of waterborne epoxy resin composites in the wind and aerospace industries.

What is the SCOPE of Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market?

The “Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterborne epoxy resin market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use industry and geography. The global waterborne epoxy resin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the waterborne epoxy resin players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global waterborne epoxy resin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into high molecular weight, low molecular weight and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into coatings, adhesives, composites and others. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into construction, automotive, textile, packaging, furniture and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the waterborne epoxy resin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The waterborne epoxy resin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

