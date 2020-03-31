Future of Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Reviewed in a New Study
Global Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights Market Viewpoint
In this Agricultural Plant Growth LED Lights market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips
OSRAM
LEDHYDROPONICS
Fionia Lighting
Valoya
Apollo Horticulture
Grow LED Hydro
Flow Magic
California LightWorks
Kessil
Kind LED Grow Lights
Spectrum King Grow Lights
Cidly
Sunprou
JCX LED
Weshine
K-light
QEE Technology
Rosy Electronics
Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Red Ray
Blue Ray
Purple Ray
Others
Segment by Application
Vegetables Irradiation
Landscaped Plant Irradiation
