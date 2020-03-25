Future of Bioprocessing Analytics Equipment Reviewed in a New Study

Global “Bioprocessing Analytics Equipment ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Based on product type, the global bioprocessing analytics equipment market is segmented into osmometers and bioprocessing analytics equipment. Osmometers product type segment is expected to witness higher market share in terms of value in the global bioprocessing analytics equipment market over the forecast period.

Bioprocessing Analytics Equipment Market Segmentation by Application

Based on application, the global bioprocessing analytics equipment market is segmented into clinical application and industrial application. The clinical application segment is expected to witness higher growth rate in terms of CAGR in the global bioprocessing analytics equipment market over the forecast period.

Bioprocessing Analytics Equipment Market Segmentation by End Users

Based on end users, the bioprocessing analytics equipment market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and academics & research institutes. Currently, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounts for relatively higher revenue share, followed by other segments in bioprocessing analytics equipment market.

Key Regions

The global bioprocessing analytics equipment market is segmented into eight major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan), China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional bioprocessing analytics equipment market by 2018 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period. China and APEJC are expected to be the fast-growing markets in terms of revenue growth in the global bioprocessing analytics equipment market, registering CAGRs of 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively, over the forecast period.

