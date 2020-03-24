Future of Flexographic Inks Reviewed in a New Study

The Flexographic Inks market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Flexographic Inks market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Flexographic Inks market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The Flexographic Inks market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Flexographic Inks market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Flexographic Inks market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Flexographic Inks market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Flexographic Inks market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Flexographic Inks market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Flexographic Inks market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Flexographic Inks across the globe?

The content of the Flexographic Inks market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Flexographic Inks market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Flexographic Inks market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Flexographic Inks over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Flexographic Inks across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Flexographic Inks and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags & Labels Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

All the players running in the global Flexographic Inks market are elaborated thoroughly in the Flexographic Inks market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

