GaN Industrial Devices Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

GaN HEMT market, by Application WiMAX/LTE market

Wireless phone infrastructure: Base stations (BTS) market

CATV market

V-SAT market

Satellite market

Defense market

Others

GaN industrial devices market, by Types:

Power devices Schottky diode Metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFETs) High electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) Others (rectifiers, other advanced transistor types)

Opto electronics Light-emitting diodes Laser diodes



GaN industrial devices market, by Application

Radio frequency (RF)

Light-emitting diodes (LED)

Power device

GaN industrial devices market, by geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America United States Canada Others)



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific APEJ China India Rest of APEJ Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Others



Latin America Brazil Others



