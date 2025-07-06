Gas Detection Device Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | 7.6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Gas Detection Device market is anticipated to worth USD 2,048 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025. The Global Gas Detection Device Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing implementations in the oil and gas industry segment on accounts of increasing safety regulations in industries.

Global Gas Detection Device Market is boosting with the increasing demand for plant safety coupled with personnel safety worldwide, which has led to an increase in demand for gas detector devices. Also, the implementation of tough safety rules and environmental regulations is expected to be the key driving factor over the coming years for the growth of the gas detector device market. Stringent government and industrial regulations imposed for the safety of personnel from gaseous and chemical emissions in industrial settings are generating several opportunities for the industry growth in recent years.

The gas detection device is used mostly as a part of a safety system for detecting the presence and leak of various gases in a consigned area. The detector device is linked to a control system to automatically shut down the process and alert the operators at times of gas leak for vacating the area. Harmful impacts of gases from manufacturing activities that include respiratory diseases and other health problems create the need to deploy detecting systems that further increase the gas sensing component consumption. Moreover, the acceptance levels of exposure of personnel to toxic gases are defined by industry guidelines.

The Combustible gas detector device market is expected to dominate the market due to various applications in laboratory and climate control for indoor environments. They are an essential part of the automotive, industrial applications owing to their deployment in systems, including port fuel injection and cylinder engines. Moreover, these are most preferred due to its several benefits, such as enhanced engine performance, reduced exhaust emissions, etc.

Based on application, the global gas detection device market is segmented in various sectors such as Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Electronics, Mining, Water Treatment, Emergency Service, Building Automation and Construction, Food and Beverages, Power Generation/Utilities. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate since gas detectors are expected to be integrated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to detect gases such as alcohol, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and VOCs.

Key companies operating in the gas detection equipment market are Drägerwerk AG & Co., ESP Safety Inc., Troloex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corp. MSA Safety Inc., Sensidyne, RAE Systems Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solution, Schauenburg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Riken Keiki Co. Ltd., and SE Electronics. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater to customer bases in the global market.

