Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2020 to 2026 | Bosch, Denso, Delphi

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Continental, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Keihin, Stanadyne with an authoritative status in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The development of gasoline direct Injection (GDI) system is largely related to the automotive industry and other industries. The industry is expected to be quickly growing in the next several years.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Passenger Vehicle is about 64.78% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

This report covers leading companies associated in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market:

Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Continental, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Keihin, Stanadyne

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Four-cylinder GDI

Six-cylinder GDI

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle

Light Trucks

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market.

Table of Contents

1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Overview

1.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Overview

1.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Four-cylinder GDI

1.2.2 Six-cylinder GDI

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Bosch

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Bosch Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Denso

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Denso Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Delphi

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Delphi Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Continental

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Continental Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Magneti Marelli

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Magneti Marelli Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Hitachi

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Hitachi Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Keihin

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Keihin Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Stanadyne

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Stanadyne Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

4 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Application/End Users

5.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.2 Light Trucks

5.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Forecast

6.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Four-cylinder GDI Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Six-cylinder GDI Gowth Forecast

6.4 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Forecast in Passenger Vehicle

6.4.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Forecast in Light Trucks

7 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

