Gelatin Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2028

The five leading companies in the gelatin market by raw material hold sway over 70% of the total revenues in the market. Rousselot S.A.S was the single largest gelatin manufacturer in 2011, holding 26% market share by volume. Other companies in this market are: Sterling Gelatin, Capsugel Inc., Gelita AG, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Nitta Gelatin Inc., PB Gelatins, Norland Products Inc., Roxlor LLC, and Weishardt Group.

Global gelatin market – Application analysis

Food & beverage

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics

Others (industrial, medical, matchstick and paintball)

Global gelatin market – Raw material analysis

Pig skin

Bovine hides

Bones (pig and cow)

Others (fish skin and sheep skin)

Global gelatin market – Regional analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Belgium U.K

Asia Pacific China Japan India

