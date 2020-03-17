Genetic Analyzer Market Scope, Segmentation, Trends, Future Outlook to 2027 – Abbott laboratories, Applied Biosystems, AutoGenomics, Biocompare, Bio-Rad, ELITech, Genetic Analyzer, MYCO, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher

Genetic analyzers are automated systems capable of sequencing DNA or analyzing fragments for a variety of applications. In capillary electrophoresis-based systems, DNA fragments bound to probes migrate through a polymer, and the fluorescence emissions are measured.

The genetic analyzer market is anticipated to grow due to the advancement of new technology and the rise in the geriatric population. However, the high cost of genetic analyzers resulting in their availability in a limited number of research organizations is restraining the market growth. Moreover, initiatives taken by governments and an increase in R&D investment and activities in the genetic field is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

The genetic analyzer market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as DNA microarrays, PCR, next generation sequencing, serial analysis of gene expression and northern blotting. On the basis of application the market is categorized as diagnostics centres, drug discovery, research and development and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in genetic analyzer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The genetic analyzer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting genetic analyzer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the genetic analyzer market in these regions.

