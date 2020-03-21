Geophysical Services Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

In 2018, the market size of Geophysical Services Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geophysical Services .

This report studies the global market size of Geophysical Services , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Geophysical Services Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Geophysical Services history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Geophysical Services market, the following companies are covered:

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Technology

Magnetic

Gradiometry

Gravity

Electromagnetics

LIDAR

Hyperspectral

Ground Penetrating

Resistivity

Others (Induced Polarization and Magneto-tellurics)

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Type

Aerial-based Survey

Land-based Survey

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

North America is the leading consumer of geophysical services for mineral & mining industry across the globe. The region constitutes around 25% to 30% share of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining Industry. The market in the region is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the environmental regulations imposed by the U.S. and Canada governments.

Costs of geophysical services are highly dependent on type of service (per mile) with respect to the equipment utilized

The aerial-based survey segment is projected to expand at a faster pace in the mining sector vis-à-vis that in other sectors. Currently, the mining industry accounts for more than 70% share of aerial-based surveys.

