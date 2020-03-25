Germany Smoking Tobacco, Market Development Strategy Analysis 2019-2025

Global “Germany Smoking Tobacco, ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Summary

Germany Smoking Tobacco, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Finish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

The German tobacco market is the largest in Western Europe. In 2019, total volumes were at 108,023 tons; 8.8% lower than in 2009. There has been a noticeable shift away from cigarettes towards other smoking tobacco products. Nevertheless, cigarettes still make up for the lions share of the German smoking tobacco market at 64.9% of the market in 2019.

Scope

– As of 2019, smoking tobacco sales were at 108,023 tons, 8.8% lower than in 2009

– Duties have recently increased on fine cut tobacco, leading to an increase in consumer prices

– Poland is the largest source of imports for smoking tobacco, accounting for roughly 26.3% of all imports.

– Imperial, BAT, Pschl and PMI control much of the smoking tobacco market in Germany with a combined share of 59.7%.

Why Choose ResearchMoz?