Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Increasing Demand with Key Players | GESTURE RESEARCH, PointGrab Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and More
Global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market:
- Easily adopted by end-users due to low technical complexity is driving the growth of the market
- Digitization is increasing across the country which is boosting the market growth
- Demand for gesture recognition is escalating in smartphones an automobiles is contributing to the growth of the market
- Advancement of technology in digital electronics is a driving the market growth
- Absence of Haptic Sensationhinders the growth of this market
- Consumption of power is high in these type of technologies which is restraining the growth of the market
Regional Segments Analysis:
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America(Brazil etc.)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- ESPROS Photonics, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Cognivue, Gestsure Technologies Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories A/S,., Cognitec Systems GmbH, North Inc., Crossmatch, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., XYZ Interactive, pmdtechnologies ag, OBLONG INDUSTRIES, INC, MetaSensor Inc., GESTURE RESEARCH, PointGrab Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
