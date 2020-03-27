Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Analysis, manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions & Forecast up to 2038
Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Viewpoint
In this Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Chemical
Opes International
Brancotex
BASF
Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry
Cadence Chemical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Purity99.0%
Purity99.5%
Others
Segment by Application
Paints and Adhesives
Ion Exchange
Flocculants
Soil Improvers
Auxiliary Products for Leather and Textile Industry
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market report.
