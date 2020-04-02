Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2023

The global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

BASF

PPG

Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

Owens Corning

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Products

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

GFRP Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Others

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Transportation Industry

Electrical Industry

Communication Engineering

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

