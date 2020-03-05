Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2025

In 2018, the market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) .

This report studies the global market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market, the following companies are covered:

Jushi Group Corporation

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

PPG Industries Inc

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc

AGY Holdings Corp

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

Binani Industries Ltd

BFG Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

PFG Fiberglass Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Saertex GmbH

Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Resin Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Other

By Process

Manual Process

Compression Molding

Continuous Process

Injection Molding

Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.