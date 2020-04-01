Glass Microspheres Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2031

The global Glass Microspheres market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Prominent players in the global Glass Microspheres market include multiple manufacturers across different regions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku

Trelleborg AB

Luminex Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials

Chase Corporation

Potters Industries

Sigmund Lindner

MO SCI Corporation

Polysciences

Sphertotech

Dennert Poraver

Bangs Laboratories

Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere

The Kish

Asia Pacific Microspheres

Advanced Polymers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hollow

Solid

Segment by Application

Construction Composites

Medical Technology

Life Science & Biotechnology

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

