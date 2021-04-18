Glass Tableware Market Competitive Insights & Forecasting (2020-2026)

Glass Tableware survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Glass Tableware market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

The Global Glass Tableware Market is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2025, from USD 10.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Glass Tableware Market

Glass tableware is defined as the object that is made from glass such as cups, wine glass, cutlery items and others.

Due to change in the lifestyle of population and disposable incomes has a major drivers for the growth of this market

The European Union is the world’s largest glass market, both in terms of production and consumption. The European glass industry comprises of around 1,000 companies and accounts for more than one-quarter of the non-metallic mineral sector. The glass industry in Europe, as is the case worldwide, is highly concentrated, with over 80 per cent of glass produced bylessthan a dozen multinationals each employing over 1,000 employees. The other companies are small or medium-sized, mainly producing specialist or luxury glass products. There were 180,000 people directly employed in the glass industry in the EU-27 in 2013, with up to 500,000 jobs indirectly linked to the industry.

Top Key Players:

Libbey Inc.

ARC International S.A

Anchor Hocking LLC

Şişecam Group

Bormioli Rocco S.r.l.

Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG,

Lenox Corporation,

World Kitchen LLC,

LaOpala RG Limitied,

Borosil Glass Works Ltd,

Kavalierglass of North America, Inc.,

Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A.,

The Oneida Group,

DeLi,

Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Pearl Glass,

Ocean Glass Public Company Limited,

ABERT SPA,

Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd.,

China Yong Feng Yuan Co., LTD.,

Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK),

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.,

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA),

Pfaltzgraff,

Mikasa,

KOMPASS INTERNATIONAL SA.

Market Drivers:

Change in lifestyle

Adoption of luxuries items

Growth of the hotel

Growth of catering industry

Disposable incomes

Market Restraints:

Competitions among the market player

Availability of cheap products

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global glass tableware market

Analyze and forecast glass tableware market on the basis of product type

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product type

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Segmentations:

Global Glass Tableware Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Beverageware

Tableware

Baby Bottles

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Glass Tableware Market

The global Glass Tableware market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In April, 2018, RAK Porcelain USA and Stölzle Glassware Enters into a Joint Distribution Agreement Lifetime Brands to acquire Filament GET This move is set to expand the footprints of the partner duo and increase their dominance in the market.

