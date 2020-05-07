Global 3d Laser Scanner Market 2019 Research Report On Insight Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends In Industry by 2027

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global 3D Laser Scanner Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

Global 3D laser scanner market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to high level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners, growth of handheld 3D scanners and evolving market for 3D printers across the globe.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

Few of the major competitor’s currently working global 3D laser scanner market are Faro Technologies Inc., Hexagon, Creaform, Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Surphaser, Dewalt Corporation, ShapegrABBer Inc., Wenzel America, Ltd., Nextengine, Inc., Laser Scanning Australia Pty Ltd, Smartgeometrics, Precise Visual Technologies, Laser Aviation Inc., among others.

This report studies Global 3D Laser Scanner Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global 3D Laser Scanner Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global 3D Laser Scanner Market By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, Desktop), Type (Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner), Offering (Hardware & Software, After-Sales Services), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation), End-Users (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Energy & Power, Tunnel & Mining, Artifact & Heritage Preservation Department), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

Global 3D laser scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. This technology is used to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation. It has its wide application in reverse engineering, quality control & inspection, virtual simulation, and others. Growing Market for 3D printers and major distribution of 3D laser scanners in several industries is the drivers in 3D laser scanning market. Whereas high initial costing involved in 3D scanners may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

High Level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners

Growth of handheld 3D scanners

Evolving market for 3D printers across the globe

Market Restraints:

High costs of 3D Laser scanners

Availability and affordability of traditional alternatives to 3D Laser scanning

Table Of Contents: Global 3D Laser Scanner Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2018, Leica RTC360 which is a laser scanner equipped with edge computing technology provides wide scope of accurate creation of 3D models. It is the world’s first 3D laser scanner with automatic in-field pre-registration as mentioned by the company.

In September 2003, Trimble signed an agreement to acquire MENSI S.A, which was developer of terrestrial 3D laser scanning technology. It would helped Trimble in positioning and development of its products.

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

Global 3D laser scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D laser scanner market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

