Global 5G IoT Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling | Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks

Global 5G IoT market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6927.93 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the significant levels of infrastructure development activities currently taking place worldwide.

Major Industry Competitors: 5G IoT Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 5G IoT market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group; Sierra Wireless; Syniverse Technologies LLC; Nokia; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada; Singtel among others.

Key Segmentation: 5G IoT Market

By Connection (Direct Connectivity, Indirect Connectivity), Radio Technology (5G NR Standalone Architecture, 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture), Range (Short Range IoT Devices, Wide Range IoT Devices), Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Mining, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

High volume of data traffic generation; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of IoT devices worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demands for low latent connectivity solutions also acts as a market driver

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Singtel announced two new initiatives for Singapore’s 5G ecosystem during the Smart Nations Innovations Week. These innovations will deal with enhancing the transformation capabilities of Industry 4.0 by deploying them with 5G technology, along with innovating the maritime operations of Singapore by utilizing 5G connectivity services and solutions. These initiatives will drive business innovations and transform the manufacturing and maritime industry verticals

In February 2019, Juniper Networks, Inc. along with Telefónica S.A. the next phase of “Spain Fusión Network” for meeting the rising demands of connectivity in the region. Both organizations are focusing on further innovations and advancement of technology to ensure that they can provide high performance for connectivity and solutions for various end-users

