Global 5G Technology Market Report 2020, Size, Share, Business Plan, Growth Opportunities, Top Players, Application, Future Prospect, Trends & Industry Forecast 2026

Market Overview

The Global 5G Technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026. Due to the rise in mobile data servicesby people all around the world will grow the market for 5G Technology in the forecast period.

5G is the fifth-generation cellular network technology. 5G networks are digital cellular networks, in which the service area covered by providers is divided into small geographical areas called cells. Analog signals representing sounds and images are digitized in the phone, converted by an analog to digital converter and transmitted as a stream of bits.5G will provide virtually ubiquitous, ultra-high bandwidth, and low latency “connectivity” not only to individual users but also to connected objects.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4155869

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the 5G Technology market.5G Technology market is segmented by Application and Region.

Market Dynamics

The global 5G Technology is primarily driven by the rise in the mobile data services by people all around the world. With the increase in the usage of smart mobile phone & tablets across the globe, there is high demand for the 5G enabled phones after the commercialization of the 5G technology will be the major driving for the 5G technology market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for the 5G enabled mobile phone is asking the mobile manufacturing vendors to launch new 5G enabled phones in the market. For instance, Samsung has taken the plunge into 5G with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the super-fast variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range it launched in February 2019. It’s a major upgrade over the standard S10, with a bigger screen and better camera as well as that 5G capability.The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone is slowly rolling out to markets across the world now, but expect to pay a premium over the standard Samsung Galaxy S10.

The growth in the connected smart devices across the globe due to the rise in the IoT will be the driver for the 5G technology market in the forecast period. The growing adoption and large investment in the smart cities by the various countries all around will be asking for large connected devices like smart meters, smart grid, smart, smart video surveillance, and others.The market expects over 50 billiondevices to be connected to mobilenetworks worldwide by 2020. For instance, the Government of India (GoI) announced the 30 new cities under Smart Cities Mission, taking the total number of proposed smart cities to 90 cities. The government has announced to develop 100 smart cities in India. The government has planned to invest INR 1.91 trillion (US$ 30 billion) for the 89 cities under the mission. As per the proposed investment, 80% of the funds would be spent on area-based development (ABD) and the remaining 20% of the funds on ICT Solutions.

However, due to high initial infrastructure development cost willbe hampering the growth of 5G Technology in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the global 5G Technologymarket is segmented intoAutomotive, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Public Infrastructure, and Others. Intelligent buildings & infrastructure have the dominant position in the 5G Technology market and are expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the increase in urban population coupled with the rise in the internet penetration in the developing countries like Brazil, China, and India. However, Automotive are also gaining the market due to the increasing demand of the autonomous vehicles with 5G enabled as there is low latency making it safer. It is expected that Intelligent buildings &infrastructuremarket will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global 5G Technologymarket is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest market share for 5G Technology due to the rise in the autonomous cars, video-on-demand market, and growing trend in smart cities. With the development of fully automatedautonomous vehicle in the region and high demand of the autonomous vehicles in the region will boost the market for the 5G technology in the region because of low latency in 5G allows the connected cars to access the conditions real-time making the journey safe and sound. The North America video-on-demand (VOD) services account for around 50% of the market share in VOD services all around the world and hence will be driving the market for the forecast period.

APAC region5G Technology market will be growing with the higher CAGR due to the rise in the smart cities culture because of the rise of the population in the urban area. So, to use the resources optimistically by the population, smart cities culture is rising in the APAC region specially in India. With high demand for the 5G technology and the support by the China government will be driving the market for 5G technology market in APAC region market. For instance, China grants commercial licenses to 4 telecom companies to launch 5G servicesThe Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued 5G commercial licenses to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Radio and Television.Chinese officials say a comprehensive deployment of the network will help develop industrial manufacturing, internet-connected cars, healthcare, smart city management and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D,new product launches, expansion in Technologyto stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global 5G Technology is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players Qualcomm, Intel, Ericsson, Samsung, and Qorvo. Other key players in the market include AT&T, Huawei, Nokia, MediaTek, Cisco, Cavium, Analog Devices, Verizon Communications, SK Telecom, and T-Mobile.

In June 2019, Huawei obtains 46 commercial 5G contracts from 30 countries despite US ban.However, details of the countries where the company has managed to obtain the contracts have not been revealed, official media here reported.

In May 2019, Qualcomm and EE Bring 5G to the UK with the Launch of the First Commercial 5G Service.Premium 5G Devices Based on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem and RF Front-End Solutions Offer UK Consumers Multi-gigabit Peak Speeds and Extreme Low-latency

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/5g-technology-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026

Table of Contents

5G Technology Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

5G Technology Market – Market Definition and Overview

5G Technology Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Application

Market Snippet by Region

5G Technology Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Rising demand for mobile data services

Growth of connected smart devices

Restraints

High initial infrastructure cost

Impact Analysis

Opportunities

5G TechnologyMarket – Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

5G Technology Market – By Application

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application segment

Market Attractiveness Index, By Application segment

Automobiles*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Infrastructure

Others

5G Technology Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

5G TechnologyMarket – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Company Profiles

Qualcomm*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Qorvo

AT&T

Huawei

Nokia

MediaTek

Cisco

Cavium

Analog Devices

Verizon Communications

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

5G TechnologyMarket – Premium Insights

5G TechnologyMarket – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4155869

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155