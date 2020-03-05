Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Future Forecast to 2026, Top-Players, Driver, Regional Outlook & Industry Research Report
This report focuses on the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced and Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
SAS Institute Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
SAP AG
Tableau Software Inc.
Information Builders, Inc.
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Teradata Corporation
Acxiom Corporation
Oracle Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Mining
Statistical
Testing Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking and Financial Services
Insurance
Government, Public Administration and Utilities
Pharmaceuticals
Telecom and IT predictive
Retail (Consumer Goods)
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Advanced and Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced and Predictive Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Data Mining
1.4.3 Statistical
1.4.4 Testing Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking and Financial Services
1.5.3 Insurance
1.5.4 Government, Public Administration and Utilities
1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.6 Telecom and IT predictive
1.5.7 Retail (Consumer Goods)
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced and Predictive Analytics Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Advanced and Predictive Analytics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Advanced and Predictive Analytics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue in 2019
3.3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Advanced and Predictive Analytics Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Advanced and Predictive Analytics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
13.1.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Company Details
13.1.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.1.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Development
13.2 SAS Institute Inc.
13.2.1 SAS Institute Inc. Company Details
13.2.2 SAS Institute Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 SAS Institute Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.2.4 SAS Institute Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Development
13.3 Microsoft Corporation
13.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
13.4 SAP AG
13.4.1 SAP AG Company Details
13.4.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 SAP AG Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.4.4 SAP AG Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SAP AG Recent Development
13.5 Tableau Software Inc.
13.5.1 Tableau Software Inc. Company Details
13.5.2 Tableau Software Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Tableau Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.5.4 Tableau Software Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Tableau Software Inc. Recent Development
13.6 Information Builders, Inc.
13.6.1 Information Builders, Inc. Company Details
13.6.2 Information Builders, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Information Builders, Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.6.4 Information Builders, Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Information Builders, Inc. Recent Development
13.7 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
13.7.1 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Company Details
13.7.2 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.7.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Recent Development
13.8 Teradata Corporation
13.8.1 Teradata Corporation Company Details
13.8.2 Teradata Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Teradata Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.8.4 Teradata Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Teradata Corporation Recent Development
13.9 Acxiom Corporation
13.9.1 Acxiom Corporation Company Details
13.9.2 Acxiom Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Acxiom Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.9.4 Acxiom Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Acxiom Corporation Recent Development
13.10 Oracle Corporation
13.10.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
13.10.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Oracle Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
13.10.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
13.11 TIBCO Software Inc.
10.11.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Company Details
10.11.2 TIBCO Software Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 TIBCO Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction
10.11.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
