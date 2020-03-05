Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Future Forecast to 2026, Top-Players, Driver, Regional Outlook & Industry Research Report

This report focuses on the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced and Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4218273

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP AG

Tableau Software Inc.

Information Builders, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Teradata Corporation

Acxiom Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Mining

Statistical

Testing Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Government, Public Administration and Utilities

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom and IT predictive

Retail (Consumer Goods)

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advanced and Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced and Predictive Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-advanced-and-predictive-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Data Mining

1.4.3 Statistical

1.4.4 Testing Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking and Financial Services

1.5.3 Insurance

1.5.4 Government, Public Administration and Utilities

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.6 Telecom and IT predictive

1.5.7 Retail (Consumer Goods)

1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced and Predictive Analytics Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Advanced and Predictive Analytics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Advanced and Predictive Analytics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Advanced and Predictive Analytics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Advanced and Predictive Analytics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

13.1.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Company Details

13.1.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.1.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Development

13.2 SAS Institute Inc.

13.2.1 SAS Institute Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 SAS Institute Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SAS Institute Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.2.4 SAS Institute Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.4 SAP AG

13.4.1 SAP AG Company Details

13.4.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SAP AG Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.4.4 SAP AG Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SAP AG Recent Development

13.5 Tableau Software Inc.

13.5.1 Tableau Software Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Tableau Software Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Tableau Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.5.4 Tableau Software Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Tableau Software Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Information Builders, Inc.

13.6.1 Information Builders, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Information Builders, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Information Builders, Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.6.4 Information Builders, Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Information Builders, Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

13.7.1 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Company Details

13.7.2 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.7.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Recent Development

13.8 Teradata Corporation

13.8.1 Teradata Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Teradata Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Teradata Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.8.4 Teradata Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Teradata Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Acxiom Corporation

13.9.1 Acxiom Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Acxiom Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Acxiom Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.9.4 Acxiom Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Acxiom Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Oracle Corporation

13.10.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.10.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Oracle Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

13.10.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.11 TIBCO Software Inc.

10.11.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 TIBCO Software Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 TIBCO Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Introduction

10.11.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4218273

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155