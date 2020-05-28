Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum nitride (AlN) is the only technical ceramic material that features an extremely interesting combination of very high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.

Aluminum nitride (AlN), a covalently-bonded ceramic, is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity but is, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

The AlN ceramic substrates market developed rapidly in the past several years, and dominated by the players from Japan, Germany, United States, Korea and Taiwan, like Maruwa, Rogers/Curamik, CoorsTek, Toshiba Materials, CeramTec, Ferrotec, KCC Corporation, Denka, Stellar Ceramics and Remtec. China is also an important player, and several players entered AlN ceramic substrates after 2010, including Shengda Tech, Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science &Technology and Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development etc.

Maruwa

Rogers/Curamik

CoorsTek

Toshiba Materials

CeramTec

Ferrotec

KCC Corporation

Denka

Remtec

Stellar Industries Corp

Shengda Tech

Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science &Technology

Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development

Market Segment by Thermal Conductivity

AlN-170

AlN-200

Others

Market Segment by Application

IGBT

LED

Automobile

Aerospace

Others

