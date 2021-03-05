Global Animation Production Market 2020 Report Focused on Top Manufacturers, Developments, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Animation Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation Production development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Pixar
Walt Disney Animation Studios
DreamWorks Animation
Industrial Light & Magic
Studio Ghibli
Framestore
Cartoon Network Studios
Blue Sky Studios
Weta Digital
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Warner Bros Animation
Sunrise
Moving Picture Company
Toei Animation
Double Negative
Method Studios
OLM
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Image Engine
Nippon Animation
Illumination Mac Guff
Toon City
Pixomondo
Studio Pierrot
Hybride Technologies
Rodeo FX
Digital Domain
Luma Pictures
South Park Studios
Rising Sun Pictures
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D
3D
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Children
Adults
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Animation Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Animation Production development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animation Production are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Animation Production Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Animation Production Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 2D
1.4.3 3D
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Animation Production Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adults
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Animation Production Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Animation Production Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Animation Production Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Animation Production Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Animation Production Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Animation Production Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Animation Production Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Animation Production Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Animation Production Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Animation Production Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Animation Production Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Animation Production Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Animation Production Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Animation Production Revenue in 2019
3.3 Animation Production Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Animation Production Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Animation Production Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Animation Production Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Animation Production Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Animation Production Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Animation Production Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Animation Production Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Animation Production Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Animation Production Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Animation Production Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Animation Production Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Animation Production Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Animation Production Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Pixar
13.1.1 Pixar Company Details
13.1.2 Pixar Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Pixar Animation Production Introduction
13.1.4 Pixar Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Pixar Recent Development
13.2 Walt Disney Animation Studios
13.2.1 Walt Disney Animation Studios Company Details
13.2.2 Walt Disney Animation Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Walt Disney Animation Studios Animation Production Introduction
13.2.4 Walt Disney Animation Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Walt Disney Animation Studios Recent Development
13.3 DreamWorks Animation
13.3.1 DreamWorks Animation Company Details
13.3.2 DreamWorks Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 DreamWorks Animation Animation Production Introduction
13.3.4 DreamWorks Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 DreamWorks Animation Recent Development
13.4 Industrial Light & Magic
13.4.1 Industrial Light & Magic Company Details
13.4.2 Industrial Light & Magic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Industrial Light & Magic Animation Production Introduction
13.4.4 Industrial Light & Magic Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Industrial Light & Magic Recent Development
13.5 Studio Ghibli
13.5.1 Studio Ghibli Company Details
13.5.2 Studio Ghibli Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Studio Ghibli Animation Production Introduction
13.5.4 Studio Ghibli Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Studio Ghibli Recent Development
13.6 Framestore
13.6.1 Framestore Company Details
13.6.2 Framestore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Framestore Animation Production Introduction
13.6.4 Framestore Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Framestore Recent Development
13.7 Cartoon Network Studios
13.7.1 Cartoon Network Studios Company Details
13.7.2 Cartoon Network Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Cartoon Network Studios Animation Production Introduction
13.7.4 Cartoon Network Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Cartoon Network Studios Recent Development
13.8 Blue Sky Studios
13.8.1 Blue Sky Studios Company Details
13.8.2 Blue Sky Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Blue Sky Studios Animation Production Introduction
13.8.4 Blue Sky Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Blue Sky Studios Recent Development
13.9 Weta Digital
13.9.1 Weta Digital Company Details
13.9.2 Weta Digital Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Weta Digital Animation Production Introduction
13.9.4 Weta Digital Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Weta Digital Recent Development
13.10 Nickelodeon Animation Studios
13.10.1 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Company Details
13.10.2 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Animation Production Introduction
13.10.4 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Recent Development
13.11 Warner Bros Animation
10.11.1 Warner Bros Animation Company Details
10.11.2 Warner Bros Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Warner Bros Animation Animation Production Introduction
10.11.4 Warner Bros Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Warner Bros Animation Recent Development
13.12 Sunrise
10.12.1 Sunrise Company Details
10.12.2 Sunrise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Sunrise Animation Production Introduction
10.12.4 Sunrise Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Sunrise Recent Development
13.13 Moving Picture Company
10.13.1 Moving Picture Company Company Details
10.13.2 Moving Picture Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Moving Picture Company Animation Production Introduction
10.13.4 Moving Picture Company Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Moving Picture Company Recent Development
13.14 Toei Animation
10.14.1 Toei Animation Company Details
10.14.2 Toei Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Toei Animation Animation Production Introduction
10.14.4 Toei Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Toei Animation Recent Development
13.15 Double Negative
10.15.1 Double Negative Company Details
10.15.2 Double Negative Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Double Negative Animation Production Introduction
10.15.4 Double Negative Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Double Negative Recent Development
13.16 Method Studios
10.16.1 Method Studios Company Details
10.16.2 Method Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Method Studios Animation Production Introduction
10.16.4 Method Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Method Studios Recent Development
13.17 OLM
10.17.1 OLM Company Details
10.17.2 OLM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 OLM Animation Production Introduction
10.17.4 OLM Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 OLM Recent Development
13.18 Sony Pictures Imageworks
10.18.1 Sony Pictures Imageworks Company Details
10.18.2 Sony Pictures Imageworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Sony Pictures Imageworks Animation Production Introduction
10.18.4 Sony Pictures Imageworks Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Sony Pictures Imageworks Recent Development
13.19 Image Engine
10.19.1 Image Engine Company Details
10.19.2 Image Engine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Image Engine Animation Production Introduction
10.19.4 Image Engine Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Image Engine Recent Development
13.20 Nippon Animation
10.20.1 Nippon Animation Company Details
10.20.2 Nippon Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Nippon Animation Animation Production Introduction
10.20.4 Nippon Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Nippon Animation Recent Development
13.21 Illumination Mac Guff
10.21.1 Illumination Mac Guff Company Details
10.21.2 Illumination Mac Guff Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Illumination Mac Guff Animation Production Introduction
10.21.4 Illumination Mac Guff Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Illumination Mac Guff Recent Development
13.22 Toon City
10.22.1 Toon City Company Details
10.22.2 Toon City Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Toon City Animation Production Introduction
10.22.4 Toon City Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Toon City Recent Development
13.23 Pixomondo
10.23.1 Pixomondo Company Details
10.23.2 Pixomondo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 Pixomondo Animation Production Introduction
10.23.4 Pixomondo Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Pixomondo Recent Development
13.24 Studio Pierrot
10.24.1 Studio Pierrot Company Details
10.24.2 Studio Pierrot Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 Studio Pierrot Animation Production Introduction
10.24.4 Studio Pierrot Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Studio Pierrot Recent Development
13.25 Hybride Technologies
10.25.1 Hybride Technologies Company Details
10.25.2 Hybride Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.25.3 Hybride Technologies Animation Production Introduction
10.25.4 Hybride Technologies Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Hybride Technologies Recent Development
13.26 Rodeo FX
10.26.1 Rodeo FX Company Details
10.26.2 Rodeo FX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.26.3 Rodeo FX Animation Production Introduction
10.26.4 Rodeo FX Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Rodeo FX Recent Development
13.27 Digital Domain
10.27.1 Digital Domain Company Details
10.27.2 Digital Domain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.27.3 Digital Domain Animation Production Introduction
10.27.4 Digital Domain Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Digital Domain Recent Development
13.28 Luma Pictures
10.28.1 Luma Pictures Company Details
10.28.2 Luma Pictures Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.28.3 Luma Pictures Animation Production Introduction
10.28.4 Luma Pictures Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Luma Pictures Recent Development
13.29 South Park Studios
10.29.1 South Park Studios Company Details
10.29.2 South Park Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.29.3 South Park Studios Animation Production Introduction
10.29.4 South Park Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 South Park Studios Recent Development
13.30 Rising Sun Pictures
10.30.1 Rising Sun Pictures Company Details
10.30.2 Rising Sun Pictures Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.30.3 Rising Sun Pictures Animation Production Introduction
10.30.4 Rising Sun Pictures Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Rising Sun Pictures Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
