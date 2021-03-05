Global Animation Production Market 2020 Report Focused on Top Manufacturers, Developments, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Animation Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation Production development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Pixar

Walt Disney Animation Studios

DreamWorks Animation

Industrial Light & Magic

Studio Ghibli

Framestore

Cartoon Network Studios

Blue Sky Studios

Weta Digital

Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Warner Bros Animation

Sunrise

Moving Picture Company

Toei Animation

Double Negative

Method Studios

OLM

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Image Engine

Nippon Animation

Illumination Mac Guff

Toon City

Pixomondo

Studio Pierrot

Hybride Technologies

Rodeo FX

Digital Domain

Luma Pictures

South Park Studios

Rising Sun Pictures

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D

3D

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animation Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animation Production development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animation Production are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Animation Production Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Animation Production Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 2D

1.4.3 3D

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animation Production Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Children

1.5.3 Adults

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Animation Production Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Animation Production Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Animation Production Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Animation Production Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Animation Production Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Animation Production Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Animation Production Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Animation Production Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Animation Production Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Animation Production Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Animation Production Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Animation Production Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Animation Production Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Animation Production Revenue in 2019

3.3 Animation Production Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Animation Production Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Animation Production Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Animation Production Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Animation Production Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Animation Production Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Animation Production Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Animation Production Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Animation Production Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Animation Production Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Animation Production Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Animation Production Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Animation Production Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Animation Production Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Animation Production Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Animation Production Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Animation Production Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Pixar

13.1.1 Pixar Company Details

13.1.2 Pixar Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Pixar Animation Production Introduction

13.1.4 Pixar Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Pixar Recent Development

13.2 Walt Disney Animation Studios

13.2.1 Walt Disney Animation Studios Company Details

13.2.2 Walt Disney Animation Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Walt Disney Animation Studios Animation Production Introduction

13.2.4 Walt Disney Animation Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Walt Disney Animation Studios Recent Development

13.3 DreamWorks Animation

13.3.1 DreamWorks Animation Company Details

13.3.2 DreamWorks Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 DreamWorks Animation Animation Production Introduction

13.3.4 DreamWorks Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DreamWorks Animation Recent Development

13.4 Industrial Light & Magic

13.4.1 Industrial Light & Magic Company Details

13.4.2 Industrial Light & Magic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Industrial Light & Magic Animation Production Introduction

13.4.4 Industrial Light & Magic Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Industrial Light & Magic Recent Development

13.5 Studio Ghibli

13.5.1 Studio Ghibli Company Details

13.5.2 Studio Ghibli Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Studio Ghibli Animation Production Introduction

13.5.4 Studio Ghibli Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Studio Ghibli Recent Development

13.6 Framestore

13.6.1 Framestore Company Details

13.6.2 Framestore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Framestore Animation Production Introduction

13.6.4 Framestore Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Framestore Recent Development

13.7 Cartoon Network Studios

13.7.1 Cartoon Network Studios Company Details

13.7.2 Cartoon Network Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cartoon Network Studios Animation Production Introduction

13.7.4 Cartoon Network Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cartoon Network Studios Recent Development

13.8 Blue Sky Studios

13.8.1 Blue Sky Studios Company Details

13.8.2 Blue Sky Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Blue Sky Studios Animation Production Introduction

13.8.4 Blue Sky Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Blue Sky Studios Recent Development

13.9 Weta Digital

13.9.1 Weta Digital Company Details

13.9.2 Weta Digital Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Weta Digital Animation Production Introduction

13.9.4 Weta Digital Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Weta Digital Recent Development

13.10 Nickelodeon Animation Studios

13.10.1 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Company Details

13.10.2 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Animation Production Introduction

13.10.4 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Nickelodeon Animation Studios Recent Development

13.11 Warner Bros Animation

10.11.1 Warner Bros Animation Company Details

10.11.2 Warner Bros Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Warner Bros Animation Animation Production Introduction

10.11.4 Warner Bros Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Warner Bros Animation Recent Development

13.12 Sunrise

10.12.1 Sunrise Company Details

10.12.2 Sunrise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sunrise Animation Production Introduction

10.12.4 Sunrise Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Sunrise Recent Development

13.13 Moving Picture Company

10.13.1 Moving Picture Company Company Details

10.13.2 Moving Picture Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Moving Picture Company Animation Production Introduction

10.13.4 Moving Picture Company Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Moving Picture Company Recent Development

13.14 Toei Animation

10.14.1 Toei Animation Company Details

10.14.2 Toei Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Toei Animation Animation Production Introduction

10.14.4 Toei Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Toei Animation Recent Development

13.15 Double Negative

10.15.1 Double Negative Company Details

10.15.2 Double Negative Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Double Negative Animation Production Introduction

10.15.4 Double Negative Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Double Negative Recent Development

13.16 Method Studios

10.16.1 Method Studios Company Details

10.16.2 Method Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Method Studios Animation Production Introduction

10.16.4 Method Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Method Studios Recent Development

13.17 OLM

10.17.1 OLM Company Details

10.17.2 OLM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 OLM Animation Production Introduction

10.17.4 OLM Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 OLM Recent Development

13.18 Sony Pictures Imageworks

10.18.1 Sony Pictures Imageworks Company Details

10.18.2 Sony Pictures Imageworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sony Pictures Imageworks Animation Production Introduction

10.18.4 Sony Pictures Imageworks Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sony Pictures Imageworks Recent Development

13.19 Image Engine

10.19.1 Image Engine Company Details

10.19.2 Image Engine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Image Engine Animation Production Introduction

10.19.4 Image Engine Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Image Engine Recent Development

13.20 Nippon Animation

10.20.1 Nippon Animation Company Details

10.20.2 Nippon Animation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Nippon Animation Animation Production Introduction

10.20.4 Nippon Animation Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Nippon Animation Recent Development

13.21 Illumination Mac Guff

10.21.1 Illumination Mac Guff Company Details

10.21.2 Illumination Mac Guff Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Illumination Mac Guff Animation Production Introduction

10.21.4 Illumination Mac Guff Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Illumination Mac Guff Recent Development

13.22 Toon City

10.22.1 Toon City Company Details

10.22.2 Toon City Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Toon City Animation Production Introduction

10.22.4 Toon City Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Toon City Recent Development

13.23 Pixomondo

10.23.1 Pixomondo Company Details

10.23.2 Pixomondo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Pixomondo Animation Production Introduction

10.23.4 Pixomondo Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Pixomondo Recent Development

13.24 Studio Pierrot

10.24.1 Studio Pierrot Company Details

10.24.2 Studio Pierrot Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Studio Pierrot Animation Production Introduction

10.24.4 Studio Pierrot Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Studio Pierrot Recent Development

13.25 Hybride Technologies

10.25.1 Hybride Technologies Company Details

10.25.2 Hybride Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Hybride Technologies Animation Production Introduction

10.25.4 Hybride Technologies Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Hybride Technologies Recent Development

13.26 Rodeo FX

10.26.1 Rodeo FX Company Details

10.26.2 Rodeo FX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Rodeo FX Animation Production Introduction

10.26.4 Rodeo FX Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Rodeo FX Recent Development

13.27 Digital Domain

10.27.1 Digital Domain Company Details

10.27.2 Digital Domain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Digital Domain Animation Production Introduction

10.27.4 Digital Domain Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Digital Domain Recent Development

13.28 Luma Pictures

10.28.1 Luma Pictures Company Details

10.28.2 Luma Pictures Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Luma Pictures Animation Production Introduction

10.28.4 Luma Pictures Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Luma Pictures Recent Development

13.29 South Park Studios

10.29.1 South Park Studios Company Details

10.29.2 South Park Studios Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 South Park Studios Animation Production Introduction

10.29.4 South Park Studios Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 South Park Studios Recent Development

13.30 Rising Sun Pictures

10.30.1 Rising Sun Pictures Company Details

10.30.2 Rising Sun Pictures Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.30.3 Rising Sun Pictures Animation Production Introduction

10.30.4 Rising Sun Pictures Revenue in Animation Production Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Rising Sun Pictures Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

