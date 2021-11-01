Global Antimony Market: Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Types, Application, Key Players & Forecast Report 2025

The antimony market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied include rising demand for flame retardant products and increasing demand from PET manufacturers. Substitutes for antimony in major applications are expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Recovery of antimony from recycled products is likely to act as opportunities in the future.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311030

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in Fiberglass Composites Application

– Antimony is used as an additive in fiberglass composites. Antimony compounds are added directly to the resin and it is dispersed using normal mixing equipment.

– Resin mixed with antimony is stirred frequently to keep the materials well-mixed. It is widely used, owing to its better heat-resistant and chemical-resistant properties.

– The market for fiberglass composites is expected to grow at a fast pace. Composites are rapidly replacing all conventional materials in many applications, such as aerospace, automobiles, construction, electrical, and electronics, due to their high strength, low cost, easy processability, and availability in various forms and shapes with good aesthetics.

– Owing to the high strength of fiberglass composites, the antimony market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP.

– Antimony is fused with lead, and the resulting alloy (solid solution) is used in lead-acid batteries.

– However, environmental regulations on lead emissions have restricted the consumption of antimony in lead batteries, globally. Other alloys incorporating the element are used to make bullets, cable sheaths, solder, and even organ pipes.

– In the semiconductor industry, it is used to manufacture diodes, hall-effect devices, and infrared detectors. China’s construction output during the forecast period is expected to be less than 4%. However, in the long-term, the growth is expected to recover slowly.

– Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the antimony market in the country.

– Overall, the demand for antimony is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The antimony market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include, BASF SE, Campine NV, Huachang Antimony Industry, United States Antimony Corp, and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– BASF SE

– Campine

– Huachang Antimony Industry

– Hunan ChenZhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

– Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

– Lambert Metals International

– Mandalay Resources Corp.

– Nihon Seiko

– Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

– Suzuhiro Chemical

– Tri-Star Resources PLC

– United States Antimony Corp.

– Village Main Reef Ltd

– Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/antimony-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Flame Retardant Products

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from PET Manufacturers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitutes for Antimony in Major Applications

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Ingot

5.1.2 Antimony Trioxide

5.1.3 Antimony Pentoxide

5.1.4 Alloys

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Flame Retardant

5.2.2 Lead Acid Batteries

5.2.3 Alloy Strengthening Agent

5.2.4 Fiberglass Composites

5.2.5 Catalyst

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Campine

6.4.3 Huachang Antimony Industry

6.4.4 Hunan ChenZhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Lambert Metals International

6.4.7 Mandalay Resources Corp.

6.4.8 Nihon Seiko

6.4.9 Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Suzuhiro Chemical

6.4.11 Tri-Star Resources PLC

6.4.12 United States Antimony Corp.

6.4.13 Village Main Reef Ltd

6.4.14 Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Crackdown on Illegal Mining in China

7.2 Recovery of Antimony from Recycled Products

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311030

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155