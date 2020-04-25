“Global Appliance Power Cord Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Outlook to 2026…”
The report on the global Appliance Power Cord market is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Appliance Power Cord market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.
Global Appliance Power Cord Market Insight:
The sales price of appliance power cord is decreasing year by year from 2011 to 2016. The sales price is at about 11325 USD/K PCS in 2015. The product profit margin is about 10% – 16 % in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
In future, the appliance power cord industry in the world will turn dispersed. The world appliance power cord consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, appliance power cord has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in appliance power cord downstream products, the world appliance power cord capacity will continue to expand.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the copper, aluminum, polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride industry, it will lead the increase of appliance power cord demand. Therefore, we think entering appliance power cord market will be a good choice.
The Appliance Power Cord market was valued at US$ 2187.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2883.2 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Appliance Power Cord.
As part of geographic analysis of the global Appliance Power Cord market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.
Market Segments Covered:
Segment by Type, the Appliance Power Cord market is segmented into
PVC & Rubber materials
Halogen-free materials
Segment by Application, the Appliance Power Cord market is segmented into
Household appliances
Computers and consumer electronics
Medical devices
Iec auto-lock industry
Others
The major vendors covered:
Volex
Electri-Cord
Feller
Americord
Quail Electronics
Interpower
William Campbell
StayOnline
Tripplite
MEGA
Longwell
HL TECHNOLOGY
Hongchang Electronics
CHING CHENG
Prime Wire & Cable
AURICH
I-SHENG
Queenpuo
Yunhuan Electronics
Yung Li
ShangYu Jintao
QIAOPU
Ningbo Chenglong
Fund Resources Group
Wengling Antong
YFC-BonEagle
Regions Covered in the Global Appliance Power Cord Market:
– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
– South America (Brazil etc.)
– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Appliance Power Cord market
– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Appliance Power Cord market
– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
The scope of the Report:
The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Appliance Power Cord market with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Appliance Power Cord market.
