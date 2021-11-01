Global Aroma Chemicals Market 2020: Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The aroma chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied include the blooming use in the fragrance industry. High cost for R&D is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Europe is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Advancements in technology is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311036

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Fine Fragrances Application

– Aroma chemicals are an important group of organic molecules used as ingredients in flavors and fragrances.

– Formulations of fragrance from aroma chemicals are used globally, for imparting attractive aroma and pleasing scents to perfumes, toiletries, and detergents.

– The growth of the fragrance industry is primarily driven by the increase in demand for natural fragrances from developing nations and significant technological advancements to meet the changing consumer demands.

– Additionally, the increasing demand for customizable and niche fragrances is driving the consumption of aroma chemicals, since consumers are looking for personalized fragrance experiences and exotic scents.

– Further, the rising importance of organic and natural fragrances in aromatherapy, which influences the emotional and psychological wellbeing, is expected to drive the demand for the market studied.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy. Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– In China, the largest fragrance markets are predictably located in the most developed cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai.

– The demand for fragrance in soaps and detergents was one of the market drivers, and this segment is estimated to continue to grow during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing household applications.

– China has the largest personal care market in Asia-Pacific, which is estimated to grow around 7-10% annually, throughout the forecast period.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the aroma chemicals market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The aroma chemicals market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include Takasago International Corporation, Solvay, Kao Corporation, HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., and BASF SE, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Aromatech

– BASF SE

– Fairchem Speciality Ltd

– HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

– Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

– Kao Corporation

– PFW Aroma Chemicals (Kelkar Group)

– Robertet

– S H Kelkar And Company

– Sensient Technologies

– Silverline Chemicals

– Solvay

– SymriseAG

– Takasago International Corporation

– Treatt Plc

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/aroma-chemicals-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Blooming Use in Fragrance Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific and South America

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High R&D Costs

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Terpenes

5.1.2 Benzenoids

5.1.3 Musk Chemicals

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Soap and Detergents

5.2.2 Cosmetics and Toiletries

5.2.3 Fine Fragrances

5.2.4 Household Products

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aromatech

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Fairchem Speciality Ltd

6.4.4 HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

6.4.5 Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

6.4.6 Kao Corporation

6.4.7 PFW Aroma Chemicals (Kelkar Group)

6.4.8 Robertet

6.4.9 S H Kelkar And Company

6.4.10 Sensient Technologies

6.4.11 Silverline Chemicals

6.4.12 Solvay

6.4.13 SymriseAG

6.4.14 Takasago International Corporation

6.4.15 Treatt Plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancements in Technology

7.2 Other Opportunities

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311036

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155