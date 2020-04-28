Arthroscopy Devices Market 2020-2026 Key Manufacture Analysis, R&D Status and Technology Source || Leading Players – KG, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V

The Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 18.49 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increase in joint surgeries, sport related injuries and ageing population.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global Arthroscopy Devices Market are Arthrex Inc, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V, Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, Breg Inc, Cannuflow, DJO Global, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, MinInvasive Ltd, NuOrtho Surgical Inc, OrthoSpace, ROG Sports Medicine and others.

The data and information included in this Global Arthroscopy Devices business report helps businesses take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This Arthroscopy Devices market research report is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client's success. This report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the Healthcare industry. The Global Arthroscopy Devices business report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market

Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure which is use to diagnose, visualize and treat the problem inside the joints. During arthroscopic examination, the surgeon inserts pencil-sized instrument into the patient’s skin. This instrument have lighting system and small lenses to illuminate and magnify the inner structure of joint. The light is transmitted with the help of optical fibers. The Arthroscopy is connected with television which projected the inner structure of joint on a screen.

Segmentation: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market

Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Product Type

Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems

Arthroscopy Visualization Systems

Arthroscopy Implants

Arthroscopy Shavers

Arthroscopy RF Ablation Systems

Arthroscopy RF Wands

Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Procedure Type

Shoulder Arthroscopic Procedures

Hip Arthroscopic Procedures

Knee Arthroscopic Procedures

Others

Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Application Type

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Spine

Ankle

Sports Medicine

Others

Arthroscopy Devices Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Community Hospitals

Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Arthroscopy Devices Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric and ageing population

Increase in joint replacement surgery

Increase demand for minimal invasive procedures

Rise in sports related injuries

Arthroscopy Devices Market Restraints

High cost of arthroscopic devices, implants and surgery

Absence of skilled professionals

Key Developments in the Arthroscopy Devices Market:

In November 2018, Stryker announced to acquire the K2M, the aim is to together will serve innovative solutions to customers and simultaneously expand the market.

In October 2018, Stryker completely acquired the Invuity Inc. to become leader in advance photonics and enhance visualization in clinical applications.

Competitive Analysis: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market

Global arthroscopy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthroscopy devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here

