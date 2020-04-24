Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market 2020 By Size, Share, Current Trend, Demand and Forecast Report to 2026

The research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market offers a complete analysis on the study of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. Likewise, with the information covered in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report, marketing of goods could be made economical and effective that leads to reduce all types of wastage.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet (Google)

IBM

Intel

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm

Micron

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies

Volvo Corporation

Xilinx

SoundHound

Audi

BMW

Daimler

Didi Chuxing

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Harman Industrial Industries

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Computer Vision

1.4.3 Context Awareness

1.4.4 Deep Learning

1.4.5 Machine Learning

1.4.6 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

1.5.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

1.5.4 Autonomous Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued….

