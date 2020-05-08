Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Share, Future Forecast 2026, Growth Opportunity, Key Market and Key Players, Segment, Trends & Industry Outlook

This information about the ‘Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2026 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2026. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market.

This report covers Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market for each and every application.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Baidu

Nvidia

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Dell

Nokia Corporation

Arm Holdings

Intel

Qualcomm

PTC Corporation

Huawei

ZTE

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

Juniper Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Networking Equipment

Platforms

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

5G Networks

IoT Technology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Networking Equipment

1.4.3 Platforms

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

1.5.3 5G Networks

1.5.4 IoT Technology

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Revenue in 2019

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cisco Systems Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details

13.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

13.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Company Details

13.4.2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Recent Development

13.5 Baidu

13.5.1 Baidu Company Details

13.5.2 Baidu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Baidu Recent Development

13.6 Nvidia

13.6.1 Nvidia Company Details

13.6.2 Nvidia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Nvidia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.6.4 Nvidia Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Nvidia Recent Development

13.7 Google

13.7.1 Google Company Details

13.7.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Google Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.7.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Google Recent Development

13.8 Microsoft Corporation

13.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Microsoft Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Dell

13.9.1 Dell Company Details

13.9.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Dell Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.9.4 Dell Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Dell Recent Development

13.10 Nokia Corporation

13.10.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details

13.10.2 Nokia Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Nokia Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.10.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development

13.11 Arm Holdings

10.11.1 Arm Holdings Company Details

10.11.2 Arm Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Arm Holdings Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.11.4 Arm Holdings Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Arm Holdings Recent Development

13.12 Intel

10.12.1 Intel Company Details

10.12.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.12.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Intel Recent Development

13.13 Qualcomm

10.13.1 Qualcomm Company Details

10.13.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.13.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.14 PTC Corporation

10.14.1 PTC Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 PTC Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 PTC Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.14.4 PTC Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 PTC Corporation Recent Development

13.15 Huawei

10.15.1 Huawei Company Details

10.15.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Huawei Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.15.4 Huawei Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.16 ZTE

10.16.1 ZTE Company Details

10.16.2 ZTE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 ZTE Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.16.4 ZTE Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 ZTE Recent Development

13.17 Ericsson AB

10.17.1 Ericsson AB Company Details

10.17.2 Ericsson AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Ericsson AB Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.17.4 Ericsson AB Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Ericsson AB Recent Development

13.18 Fujitsu

10.18.1 Fujitsu Company Details

10.18.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fujitsu Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.18.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.19 NEC Corporation

10.19.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

10.19.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 NEC Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.19.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

13.20 Juniper Networks

10.20.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

10.20.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Juniper Networks Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.20.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

