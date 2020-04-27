Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025
The ‘Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Automated Violation Simulation evaluates the effectiveness of security programs, infrastructure, vulnerabilities and technologies by using a damage and attack simulation platform. Automated violation simulations can test vulnerabilities in network organizations, such as ransomware attacks, phishing and whaling attacks, or click on malicious banners and links on websites.
Attack simulation provides a way to test the network’s ability to recover from advanced attacks. In a simulated attack environment, all tests are automatically run by the system. Attack simulation can help you verify that your security tools are running as required, whether closed source or open source, and it helps to run these simulation tests.
In 2018, the global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Qualys
Rapid7
DXC Technology
AttackIQ
Cymulate
XM Cyber
Skybox Security
SafeBreach
Firemon
Verdoin (FireEye)
NopSec
Threatcare
Mazebolt
Scythe
Cronus-Cyber Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Platforms/Tools
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Data Centers
Service Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
