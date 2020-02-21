Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The automated passenger counting and information system report distributes an entire outline of the market taking into account important factors such as market share, growth rate, and competitive factors, as well as consumption of Sales in volume terms are also provided for top countries and application at the regional and global level. The competitive mapping landscaping mapping of the current market trends and Market observations such as constraints, drivers, threats, opportunities, investment opportunities, challenges, and recommendations are included in this automated passenger counting and information system report.

Global automated passenger counting and information system market is expected to reach USD 879.51 Million by 2025 from USD 232.42 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Automated Passenger Counting and Information System market research report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Automated Passenger Counting and Information System market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

Global automated passenger counting and information system market competition by top players include –

iris-GmbH dominated the automated passenger counting and information system market accounting largest market share followed by DILAX Intelcom GmbH and EUROTECH S.p.A along with other players such as

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

Syncromatics

Postec Technology

Based on technology, the market is segmented into four notable segments; infrared, stereoscopic vision, time-of-flight and others. In 2018, infrared segment is expected to dominate the automated passenger counting and information system market with 50.3% market share.

The Global automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on type into five notable segments; passenger information display systems, passenger information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, passenger information mobile application and infotainment systems. Passenger information display systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.6% and is expected to reach USD 361.37 million in 2025.

The Global automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on device into four notable segments; sensors, public announcement systems, multimedia display and networking and communication devices. Sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.4% and is expected to reach USD 377.91 million in 2025.

The Global automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on application into four notable segments; roadways, railways, airways and waterways. In 2018, roadways segment is expected to dominate the automated passenger counting and information system market with highest market share.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market for 2025 To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and

collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

