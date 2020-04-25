Global Automotive Body Parts Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025 Just Published

The ‘Global Automotive Body Parts Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Automotive Body Parts Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Body Parts development in United States, Europe and China.

Automotive Body Parts include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

In 2018, the global Automotive Body Parts market size was 1970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Other Parts

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM

Aftermarket

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Body Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Body Parts development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

