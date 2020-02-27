Global Automotive Engine And Engine Mounts Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead

Global automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 92.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for engine downsizing and fuel efficient engine is the major factor for the growth of these markets.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive engine and engine mounts market are Cummins Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., MAHLE GmbH, Scania, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, HUTCHINSON, Cooper Standard, Trelleborg AB, TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORP, Yamashita Rubber., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, BWI Group.

This report studies Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market By Engine Type (L4 Engine, L6 Engine, V6 Engine, V8 Engine), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Natural Gas), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Two- Wheeler), Engine Mount (Elastomer, Hydraulic, Electrohydraulic), Product Type (Semi-active Engine Mount, Active Engine Mount), End- Users (SUV, Sedan), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Engine mount is that part of the car on which the engine of the car is supported. There main aim is to connect the car engine with the car frame. Automotive engines are those fuel consumption machines that are widely used in buses, airplanes, motorcycles and other vehicles. They improve the efficiency of the vehicle. L4, L6, V6 and V8 are some of the common types of the engines. Rising usage of these automotive engine and engine mounts in high end user is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing automotive production is driving the market growth

Rising demand of automotive engine and engine mounts in high end cars is another factor driving market

Growing prevalence for high grade natural rubber is another important factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High R&D cost of engine and engine mounts is restraining the market growth

Rising prevalence for electrical vehicles among consumer is restraining the growth of this market

High cost of these engine is another important factor restraining the growth of this market





This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, BWI Group announced the launch of their second-generation Magneto Rheological (MR) adaptive engine which is specially designed to increase the control of the 604 hp, bi-turbo V8 engine found in the E 63 S. It also has the ability to engine downsizing for the CO2-reduction.

In July 2017, Continental’s Innovative Switchable Engine Mounts announced the launch of their new electronically switchable engine mount so that they enhance the performance of the vehicles. To meet the requirement of the vehicles they have electromechanical shift actuator which can meet the requirement of the diesel engines. These engines are way lighter than the standard engines which can also fuel.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market

Global automotive engine and engine mounts market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive engine and engine mounts market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

