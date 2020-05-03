Global Automotive Shielding Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive Shielding Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Shielding Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Global automotive shielding is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automobile industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive shielding market are Dana Limited; 3M; ElringKlinger AG; Marian, Inc.; SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Laird; Tenneco Inc.; Tech-Etch, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Morgan Advanced Materials; Kitagawa Corporation; RTP Company; Seal Methods Inc., and S&A Industries.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Shielding Market By Material Type (Metallic Shield, Non-Metallic Shield), Shielding Type (Heat Shielding, EMI Shielding), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV, FCEV), Heat Application (Turbocharger, Engine Compartment, Exhaust System), EMI Application (Infotainment, Electric Motor, ECM, ACC, FCW, LDW, IPA), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Automotive shielding is a type of protective layer installed over the components of the vehicles protecting them from the heat radiated in the operations of the vehicles, or the electromagnetic dispersions from the electrical components and devices present in the vehicles. This shielding protects other parts and devices present in the vehicle from being affected by isolating the harmful components over to one part.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand and sales of vehicles globally; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of adoption of electrical devices and equipments requiring EMI shielding solutions

Market Restraints:

Advancements and innovative activities undergoing in the automobile market resulting in minimization of EMI in vehicles

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, ElringKlinger AG announced their plans to expand their production capabilities and facilities for thermal and acoustic shielding. The plant expected to be operational by 2022 is situated in Fort Wayne, United States.

In March 2018, Tech-Etch, Inc. announced the launch of EMI/RFI shielding low-profile, clip-on gasket. The clip-on features of this shielding equipment make the product extremely durable and help in safe installation.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Shielding Market

Global automotive shielding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive shielding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

