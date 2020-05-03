Global Automotive Supercharger Market SWOT Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Industry Experts

Global Automotive Supercharger Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Supercharger Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Supercharger Market

Global automotive supercharger market is estimated to grow with a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The factors behind the growth of the market are increase in power of the vehicle’s engine without affecting fuel consumption, superiority over the turbochargers as superchargers and rising production of the automotive will increase the automotive supercharger market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive supercharger market are Eaton, EDELBROCK, LLC, Rotrex A/S, Vortech Superchargers, RIPP Superchargers, Accelerated Racing Products, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD, Honeywell International Inc, VALEO, Tenneco Inc., A&A Corvette performance Ltd, Aeristech Ltd, Duryea Technologies, IHI Corporation, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, Ferrari N.V and others.

This report studies Global Automotive Supercharger Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Supercharger Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Supercharger Market By Component (Harmonic Balancers, Pulleys/ Belts, Compressors, Intercoolers, Blowers, Tensioners, Valves, Head Units), Power Source (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Motorcycles), Technology (Centrifugal Supercharger, Roots Supercharger, Twin-Screw Supercharger), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Sales (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Supercharger Market

An air compressor which supplies more air for the combustion in the engine is known as a supercharger. Supercharger increases the pressure through compression and supplies more oxygen to engine for burning, thus increases the power of the automotive. Supercharger provides edge over turbocharging by improving fuel economy, increases engine performance, costs benefits etc. Power can be provided manually to supercharger by various means such as shaft, belt, gear or chain connected to the engine’s crankshaft.

Market Drivers:

Increase in power of the vehicle’s engine without affecting fuel consumption is driving the market growth

Rise in the demand of the high end vehicles will enhance the market growth

Improved engine output and easy installation is responsible for the growth of this market

Rising production of the automotive vehicles will also increase the automotive supercharger market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the superchargers might hinder the market growth

Original equipment manufacturers are inclining more toward the electric and hybrid vehicles which will restrict the market growth

Market Dynamics

Market forecasting to 2025

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Automotive Supercharger Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Roush upgraded its two supercharged trucks named F-150 SC and F-150 Nitemare. Roushes connected four different modes – wide-open, touring, sport and custom with an application which can be controlled through mobile devices. Such advancement in technology will boost the market growth

In October 2017, Roush Performance Products, Inc. and Ford Motor Company teamed up and developed a new supercharger, 700-HP, 5.0 liter V8 for Mustang GT and F-150. The new technology will improve the horsepower and torque for ford Mustang GTs and 640 horsepower along with 600 lb-ft of torque for Ford F-150. This innovation will further improve the performance enhancing the torque offering people to enjoy the two most personified vehicles in market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive supercharger market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive supercharger market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

