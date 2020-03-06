Global Automotive Wholesale And Distribution Aftermarket Market Trends, Top-Companies, Application, Development, Growth-Analysis and Forecast 2026

The worldwide Automotive Wholesale And Distribution Aftermarket Market is anticipated to reach over USD 295.2 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing average age of vehicles majorly drives the automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market growth. The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, especially form the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, and use of advanced technology for fabrication of auto parts boosts the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of proper maintenance and repair of vehicles, which supports market growth. Other factors driving market growth include greater need for long distance travel, technological advancements in telematics technologies, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market in the coming years.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket market. The established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, leading to rising living standards and increasing disposable income. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. Favorable regulations for production of automotive wholesale and distribution aftermarket components, and poor road infrastructure in developing countries such as India, and Pakistan are expected to augment Automotive Wholesale And Distribution Aftermarket Market Growth during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, 3M Company, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, and Federal-Mogul Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket r Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Size and Forecast by Product, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Tire

4.3. Battery

4.4. Filters

4.5. Body Parts

4.6. Lighting & Electronic Components

4.7. Exhaust Components

4.8. Wheels

4.9. Others

5. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Commercial Vehicles

6. Automotive Wholesale and Distribution Aftermarket Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. US.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Denso Corporation

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Continental AG

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. 3M Company

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Delphi Automotive PLC

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Magneti Marelli S.p.A

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Federal-Mogul Corporation

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

