Global Avian Influenza Drug Market Latest Innovative Solutions To Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2026
Avian influenza drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and adoption of poultry farming as occupation are the factors for increase in market growth.
Report synopsis
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of avian influenza drug market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the avian influenza drug Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global avian influenza drug market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, PATH, Novartis AG, Baxter, UNM Pharma Inc, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Novavax, Inc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Medigen Biotechnology Corp, Biondvax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd and others.
Market Drivers
Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
The growing poultry farming industries worldwide acts as a driver for the growth of this market
High demand of chicken meat among the consumers also boosts the market growth
The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with avian influenza viral infection also acts as a driver for this market
Market Restraints
Effective treatment is very less available due to low prevalence of avian influenza viral disease worldwide hinders the market growth
Inadequate knowledge about avian influenza in some developing countries hampers the growth of the market growth
Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies can restrict the growth of this market
Table of Content
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope of The Report
03: Market Landscape
04: Market Sizing
05: Market Segmentation by Product
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Customer Landscape
08: Geographic Landscape
09: Decision Framework
10: Drivers and Challenges
Segmentation: Global Avian Influenza Drug Market
By Strain Type
H5N1
H5N6
H6N1
H7N4
H7N9
H9N2
H10N8
By Treatment Type
Neuraminidase Inhibitors
Oseltamivir
Zanamivir
Viral vaccines
Influenza Virus Vaccine
By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
By Distribution Channel
Online Pharmacy
Direct Tenders
Retailers
Others
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2018, Path in collaboration with The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that their lead vaccine candidates, trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine demonstrated the positive results of phase III clinical trial where the trial demonstrated acceptably safe and capable of producing an immune response in healthy adults and expects to be licensed by 2019.This strengthens the availability and affordability of influenza vaccine throughout the Vietnam
In October 2014, Novavax, Inc received Fast Track designation from the FDA for H7N9 VLP, H7N9 Virus-Like Particle Vaccine Candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M for the treatment of seasonal influenza and influenza strains. The FDA’s Fast Trach designation enables to accelerate the development process will provide the patients with quick treatment options
