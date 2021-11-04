Global Biocides Market 2020: By Top Service Providers, Type, Demand, Emerging Trends and Challenges to 2025

The biocides market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The market is driven by the increasing number of water treatment plants in Middle-East & African countries, along with the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry.

– However, the market growth is hindered by the increasing regulations on usage of chlorine.

– The Growing Awareness in Agricultural Sector globally is likely to act as an opportunity for the biocides market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand From the Water Treatment Application

– Biocides are used in water treatment to eliminate the microbes. Water towers are ideal locations for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa.

– If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime, which acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, which might reduce the efficiency of the cooling system.

– In order for water systems to operate at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slimes, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from these systems.

– These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas & swimming pools, sewage treatment, and industrial wastewater treatment. Biocides are also used in water cleaning program to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the RO system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane.

– With the increasing demand from water treatment application, the demand for biocides is also rapidly increasing.

North America Currently hold the Largest Share in Biocides Market

– The United States is one of the largest markets for biocides, and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period, because of the growing end-user industries, such as water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, etc.

– Due to the aging of the existing water and wastewater treatment units in the country, the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment. The organization also estimates a capital investment of USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the next two decades and is focused on the usage of biological water treatment.

– Moreover, USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

– The demand for paints & coatings has increased in construction, with the growing costs of construction in the non-residential sector, which therefore increases the consumption of biocides.

– Therefore, these growing end-user industries are expected to drive the biocide market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global biocides market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include BASF SE, Kemira, Solvay, Ecolab, etc.

