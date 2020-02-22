Global Biopreservation Market 2020:Competitive landscape By Custom Biogenic Systems, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Princeton CryoTech, Biomatrica, Inc., Chart Industries, LabVantage Solutions, Inc.,

Global biopreservation market is estimated to reach USD 7206.06 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, advanced biobanking and growing trends of conservative cord blood stem cells of newborn.

Data Bridge Market research presents the all-inclusive data biopreservation report with market overview and describes the steady growth of the market and highly changing trends of the market. Important factors affecting the market are also mentioned in this biopreservation research report. It mainly concentrates on the newly entrants associated with the market, industry characteristic, influencing aspects of the market. Development trends, Competitive landscape analysis and key regions development status are also included in this report. It predicts upcoming business sector openings, difficulties and threats in the market. This biopreservation report will assist and strengthen Your decision making process.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biopreservation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Princeton CryoTech, Biomatrica, Inc., Chart Industries, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Atlanta Biologics Inc., Taylor-Wharton, Panasonic Corporation, QIAGEN, VWR International, LLC, Biogenics, Inc. and among others.

Market Drivers

Rising R&D investments, this act as driver to the market

Advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborn, this act as driver to the market

Market Restraints

High cost of advanced techniques, due to the high cost it act as restraints to the market

Stability issues, tissue injury during freezing & thawing, this all act as restraints to the market

Segmentation: Global Biopreservation Market

By Products

(Biopreservation Media { Nutrient Media, Sera, Growth Factors and Supplements },

Biopreservation Equipment

{ Temperature Control Systems, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment}, LIMS),

Biospecimen

(Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells , Other Biospecimens),

Application

(Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications),

End User

(Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users),

Cell Providers

(CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells),

Services

(Biobanking for Individuals{ Umbilical Cord/Stem Cell Banking, Ovum/ Egg Banking, Sperm Banking}, Biobanking for Institutions { 1 Tissue Banking, Cell Banking Service, Organ Banking, Repository Services},

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

