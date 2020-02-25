Global BLE Module Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

BLE Module provides interoperable wireless connectivity to compact battery-operated applications, additionally with low-cost. It is a wireless protocol operating in the 2.4 GHz ISM band, with up to 1.4 Mbps application throughput or up to 1,000 m range. The technology is highly effective, minimizing the energy needed to transfer data. It is secure, specifying features to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and privacy. Bluetooth LE is now standardized in all smartphones, tablets, and laptops, in addition to, a wide range of other devices. It has support in iOS and Android, as well as macOS, Windows 10 and Linux. The accelerated growth of the IoT market is one of the major factors driving the global BLE module market over the forecast period.

A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global BLE Module Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of BLE Module market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BLE Module competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (United States), Argenox Technologies LLC (United States), Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Semtech Corporation (United States) and Redpine Signals, Inc. (United States).

Click to get Global BLE Module Market Research Sample PDF Copy Instantly @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/2790-global-ble-module-market-2

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Globally

Increasing Digital Literacy and Digitalization in Emerging Economies

Market Trend

Rising Use of Powerful Single-chip Low Consumption Wireless Devices

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 31, July 2019, u‑blox has announced that it acquired Rigado’s Bluetooth modules business in an Asset Purchase Agreement. Rigado is a leading provider of Edge-as-a-Service gateway solutions for Commercial IoT and began offering certified wireless modules in 2015. This acquisition will allow u‑blox to extend its range of products in the area of Bluetooth low energy, Zigbee and Thread, as well as to access additional market segments and channels.

Key highlights that report is going to offer:

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

Revenue splits by most promising business segments. [ Type, Application, End Use Verticals, Network Topology and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report]

and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report] A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Buy Full Copy Global BLE Module Report 2018 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2790

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (United States), Argenox Technologies LLC (United States), Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Semtech Corporation (United States) and Redpine Signals, Inc. (United States).

List of players also available in Coverage: STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) and Marvell Technology Group (United States)

Most frequently asked question:

Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final approval would be provided by research team of Advance Market Analytics depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/2790-global-ble-module-market-2

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

BLE Module Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Single-Mode BLE Modules, Dual-Mode BLE Modules] (Historical & Forecast)

BLE Module Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Computing Devices, Smart Wearables, Smart Home Appliances, Others] (Historical & Forecast)

BLE Module Market Revenue & Growth Rate by End Use Verticals [Manufacturing, Automotive, Telecommunication, Home Appliances, Others] (Historical & Forecast)

BLE Module Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Network Topology [Central Device, Peripheral Device] (Historical & Forecast)

BLE Module Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

BLE Module Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

BLE Module Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

To comprehend Global BLE Module market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide BLE Module market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/2790-global-ble-module-market-2

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport