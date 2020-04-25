Global Bot Service Market 2020 To Register Unbelievable Growth | Google, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communication

Global Bot Service Market is driven by increasing number of internet users, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 700.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6493.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

A bot is a type of software that is designed to get the tasks done automatically rather than doing on your own. With the continuous improvement in bot technology it can be assumed that it will become capable of handling all kinds of things, comprising of something that is as complex as tax. It has its wide application in real estate, media and entertainment, telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others. Increasing user engagement on social media platforms may be considered as the major factor in driving the growth of bot service market.

Global bot service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bot service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, HubSpot launched “Conversations”, which is a free platform of Bots, Live Chat, and Team Email to push the fast growing business.

In December 2017, A chat Bot has been launched on facebook messenger by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton which has been powered by mode.ai

Competitors

In this section, various Bot Service industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Bot Service Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Leading Players Global Bot Service Market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Google, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc.,Aspect Software, Inc., Astute Solutions, Next IT Corp., Kore.ai, Inc., Rasa Technologies GmbH, Pypestream, Avaamo, Pandorabots, LogMeIn, Artificial Solutions, Botego, Chatfuel, Webio, Do You Dream Up, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., IPsoft Inc., 24/7 CUSTOMER INC., CogniCor Technologies S.L., and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Bot Service Market

Dependency on Deployment Platforms for Bots

Highly Advanced AI and NLP Tools Bolstering the Market Growth

Increasing User Engagement on Social Media Platforms

Lack of Awareness

Key Market Segmentation of Bot Service Market

On the basis of end-user, the global bot service market is further segmented into

Banking,

Financial services,

Insurance,

Government,

Real estate,

Media and entertainment,

Telecom,

Retail and ecommerce,

Education,

Travel and hospitality,

Healthcare

On the basis of deployment channel, the global bot service market is further segmented into

Websites,

Contact center,

Customer service,

Social media,

Mobile applications

Market segment on basis of Regions/Countries Regions/Countries

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The global bot service market is also segmented on the basis of service into

Framework,

Platform

The framework segment is further segmented into Natural language processing, Machine learning, artificial neural network, Bot analytics

TOC: Global Bot Service Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

