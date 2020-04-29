BREAST PUMPS MARKET 2020-2026 BOOMING WORLDWIDE || LEADING PLAYERS – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., MEDELA PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., PIGEON CORPORATION

Global breast pumps market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing population and rising disposable income is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global breast pumps market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDELA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited, Lansinoh.com, Hygeia HealthInc;, Bailey Medical,TAITRA., Albert Manufacturing USA.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-breast-pumps-market

The data and information included in this Global Breast Pumps business report helps businesses take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This Breast Pumps market research report is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client’s success. This report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the Healthcare industry. The Global Breast Pumps business report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Breast Pumps Market

Breast pump is a device which is used by the mothers so that they can extract milk from their breasts. There are mainly three types of breast pump manual, electric and battery powered breast pumps. All breast pumps have some basic parts like pump, breast shield and milk container. Single and double are the two different types of the Breast

Segmentation: Global Breast Pumps Market

Breast Pumps Market : By Product

Open System Breast Pump

Closed System Breast Pump

Breast Pumps Market : By Technology

Electric Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

Breast Pumps Market : By End- Users

Hospital

Home Care

Breast Pumps Market : By Application

Personal Use Pumps

Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps

Breast Pumps Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-breast-pumps-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Medela announced the launch of their Medela Symphony PLUS Direct Rental Program so that they can support the breast milk supply. This program is specially designed so that mothers can provide better milk to the infants. This program has two new pumping programs The INITIATE program and MAINTAIN program. This will help the mother access breast pump which are only used in hospitals.

In May 2019, Ameda Breastfeeding Products announced the launch of their new breast pump Ameda Myo Pro which is specially designed to provide advanced customization to the breastfeeding mothers. This new product consists of LED light for nighttime pumping and also have LCD timer display. It is very useful for late night pumping

Pumps Market Drivers

Increasing number of new born is driving the market

Technological advancement and development in breast pumps will also drive the growth of this market

Rising demand for advanced medical technology will also propel the market growth

Favorable repayment scenario is another important factor contribution as a driver.

Breast Pumps Market Restraints

High price of the device will restrain the market growth

Availability of substitutes of breast milk will also hamper the growth of this market

Increasing fertility related problem will also act as restrain for this market

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key benefits of buying the Breast Pumps Market Report:

This Breast Pumps Market report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This Breast Pumps Market report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-breast-pumps-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]