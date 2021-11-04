Global Bromobenzene Market 2020: New Technologies, Emerging Trends, Existing Services, Industry Insight, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2025

The market for bromobenzene is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. One of the key driving factors of the market is the growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia-Pacific. However, the presence of Low-cost Chlorine-substituted Compounds is likely to restrain the market growth.

– Growing Demand for Co-polymers and Bi-phenyls is also likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

– The expansion of end-user segments in developing countries is likely to provide opportunities for the market growth in future.

– North America is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311042

Key Market Trends

Phenylmagnesium bromide to Dominate the Market

– Phenylmagnesium bromide is one of the key product types of bromobenzene, which is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid, secondary amines, benzophenones, and other chemicals.

– Phenylmagnesium bromide is also commercially available as diethyl ether or THF.

– It is also used to introduce phenyl groups in coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions. These reactions are used widely for synthesizing intermediates that are used in pharmaceuticals or fine chemicals.

– Additionally, it is also used as a precursor in the maufacturing of phencyclidine, a dissociative drug.

– Hence, phenylmagnesium bromide is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific bromobenzene market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry of the region.

– Apart from that, co-polymer and plastic industry have also been witnessing strong growth in the region which is also likely to have a positive impact on the growth of bromobenzene market in the region.

– Some of the key factors that are driving the plastic industry in this region are the emerging e-retail & e-commerce and increasing demand from automotive and rapidly growing construction industry.

– Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market for bromobenzene in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for bromobenzene is moderately consolidated with few companies occupying a significant amount of the market share. Some of the key players of the market include Hawks Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar, Merck KGaA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Alpha Aesar

– ChemSampCo Inc.

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Hawks Chemical Company

– Heranba Industries Ltd

– Merck KGaA

– Shandong Henglian Chemical Co. Ltd

– Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd

– SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES

– Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

– Weifang Yonhop Chemical Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/bromobenzene-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Co-polymers and Bi-phenyls

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low-cost Chlorine-substituted Compounds

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Phenylmagnesium bromide

5.1.2 Phencyclidine

5.1.3 Other chemicals

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grignard Reagent

5.2.2 Solvent

5.2.3 Chemical Intermediate

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of the North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alpha Aesar

6.4.2 ChemSampCo Inc.

6.4.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.4 Hawks Chemical Company

6.4.5 Heranba Industries Ltd

6.4.6 Merck KGaA

6.4.7 Shandong Henglian Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES

6.4.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Weifang Yonhop Chemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expanding End-user Segments in Developing Countries

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311042

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155