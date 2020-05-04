Global Call Center AI Market Astonishing Growth By 2026 | Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Amazon Web Services, IBM

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global call center AI market are IBM Corporation; Google; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP SE; Amazon Web Services, Inc. and so on.

Global call center AI market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4735.10 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of automated services in business operations along with innovations/advancements in AI.

Key Segmentation of Call Center AI Market

By Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, Services),

Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud),

Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major business growth drivers?

Increased usage of AI amid a need to present unique customer solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing requirements of customer engagement platforms because of a surge of customer engagement services through social media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant surge in the amounts of data being generated and better effectiveness associated with AI analysis is expected to foster growth in the market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global call center AI market are IBM Corporation; Google; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP SE; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Avaya Inc.; Haptik, Inc.; Artificial Solutions; Zendesk; Conversica, Inc.; Rulai; Inbenta Technologies Inc.; Kore.ai, Inc.; EdgeVerve Systems Limited; Pypestream Inc.; Avaamo; Talkdesk, Inc; Creative Virtual Ltd.; SmartAction LLC; Bright Pattern, Inc.; RankMiner; Genesys, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Microsoft announced that they had agreed to acquire XOXCO, with the company dealing in development of software and services for conversational AI. This acquisition is a complement to Microsoft’s strategy of developing AI driving its innovations for a variety of applications and businesses.

In October 2018, Google announced that they had acquired Onward, AI chatbot, for an undisclosed agreement although the founders of the start-up will be integrated into Google. This acquisition will help Google in further advancing and modifying its own service offering, the “Google Assistant”. They plan to provide automated customer services and sales assistants for businesses.

