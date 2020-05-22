Global Carrier Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2020
In this report, the Global Carrier Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Carrier Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Carrier Tape market was valued at US$ 716.2 million in 2019 and will reach US$ 1001.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.58% during 2020-2026.
This report focuses on Carrier Tape volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carrier Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the Sales Volume, apparent consumption, export and import of Carrier Tape in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Korea, etc.
For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the Carrier Tape manufacturing sites, capacity, Sales Volume, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.
By Company
3M
ZheJiang Jiemei
Advantek
Shin-Etsu
Lasertek
U-PAK
ROTHE
C-Pak
Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd.
Accu Tech Plastics
Asahi Kasei
ACTECH
Ant Group (Acupaq)
Advanced Component Taping
Argosy Inc.
Segment by Type
Paper Core Carrier Tape
Plastic Core Carrier Tape
Segment by Application
Active Components
Passive Components
By Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Southeast Asia
Korea
