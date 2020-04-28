Cell Surface Market 2020-2026 Key Manufacture Analysis, R&D Status and Technology Source || Leading Players – BioLegend, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Seimens, Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Global cell surface market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1027.59 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Advancement in healthcare industry and rising incidences of cancer is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cell surface market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Abcam plc, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Danaher., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenScript, BioLegend, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Seimens, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC.

Market Definition: Global Cell Surface Market

Cell surface is a kind of a protein which is usually present on the surface of the cell to identify and classify different types of cells. These different types of cells are mostly the combination of the antigens or markers. Monocyte cell surface, NK cell surface markers, T cell surface marker and B cell surface markers are some of the common type of the cells. They are very useful for the detection of different diseases and to diagnose the treat. Rising cancer cases worldwide is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Cell Surface Market Drivers

Rising investment in life science research is driving the market growth

Growth in stem cell technology is driving market

Increasing cancer cases worldwide is another important factor driving the growth of this market

Technological and advancement development in the driving market

Cell Surface Market Restraints

High development cost is restraining the market growth

High complexity of the products is another important factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Cell Surface Market

Cell Surface Market : By Product

Antibodies

PCR Arrays

Cell Surface Market : By Source

Mice

Rats

Other Sources

Cell Surface Market : By Cell Type

T Cell Surface Markers

B Cell Surface Markers

NK Cell Surface Markers

Monocyte Cell Surface Markers

Other Cell Type

Cell Surface Market : By Application

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Cell Surface Market : End- Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Surface Market : By Instruments and Reagents

Flow Cytometry

Hematology Analyzers

Reagents & Kits

Cell Surface Market : By Geography

Key Developments in the Cell Surface Market:

In January 2019, BD announced the commercial availability of their new kits which is specially designed for the identification and quantification of the information of the cells. They help the researcher to understand what make the cells different from the other infectious cells and will provide easier method to identify genetic marker for the disease.

In May 2019, GE Healthcare announced the launch of their Cryochain software that is specially designed for the cell therapy. The main aim is to reduce development process and therapy. This new software has comprehensive electronic batch records, supply chain tracking, hardware performance monitoring etc. so that they can help to improve the efficiency. This is specially designed to make work easy and meet the need and requirement of the people.

